What Is Journy?

Journy builds your travel personality based on your experiences.

Everybody loves to travel, and we love talking to other people about the places they've been and the things they've seen. But it can be hard to quickly discover what kind of travel experience other people have had. That is why we made Journy, a platform which builds your real life travel personality.

The Current Top 5

Leader1 pk3p4d Luke Evans 46 770,379
Leader2 d05sdq Trevor Gribble 45 731,394
Leader3 vru5un Michael Graziano 43 676,177
4. Collette Stohler 41 600,648
5. Erin Marie 40 568,494

How It Works

Journy’s algorithm ‘Montu’ scores your travel based on your real life experiences.

Montu uses an intelligent combination of post geolocation, engagement, and other social indicators to learn about your travel experiences and score you accordingly. Without giving away too much: if you want to improve your score, be active, travel frequently (distance isn’t everything), be open to new experiences, and explore!
After all, life isn’t about the destination, it’s about the Journy.

Meet The Team

Hi, this is us. We are a team of tech and travel fanatics. We have spent most of our past working on or with startups, and traveling as much of the world as we could at the same time.

Sebastiaan van Kuyk

Co-founder, Software Engineer

Jeroen Jagt

Co-founder, Software Engineer

Maximiliaan van Kuyk

Co-founder, Growth Hacker

